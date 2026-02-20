Motorists face 3.12% Sanral toll hike in March

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced it will raise toll fees by 3.12% from March 1.

The tariffs are adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and this year’s increase is less than last year’s 4.85% adjustment, the agency said.

Sanral’s GM for communications and marketing, Vusi Mona, explained that toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.

“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that Sanral fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens,” said Mona.

He added that key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications and public transport, and the road network needs to meet industrial, commercial and household needs.

“Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” added Mona.

Motorists driving light motor vehicles between Johannesburg and Durban currently pay R341.50 in toll fees. This will rise to R352.15.

Business Day