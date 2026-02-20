Tesla unveils cheaper Cybertruck, cuts Cyberbeast price

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tesla has unveiled a new cheaper Cybertruck model in the US.

Tesla unveiled a new cheaper Cybertruck model in the US on Thursday, priced at $59,990 (R969,169), making the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version its “most affordable” Cybertruck yet.

The company also reduced the price of Cyberbeast, its most-expensive Cybertruck pickup truck model, to $99,990 (R1,615,389) from $114,990 (R1,857,722), according to pricing information on the electric vehicle maker’s website.

With the price cut, Tesla looks to be discontinuing its “luxe package” for the model that included supervised full self-driving and free access to its supercharger network.

Tesla had added the package to its lineup in August last year when it raised the price of the pickup truck.

Prices of other Cybertruck models were unchanged.

Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a new all-wheel-drive variant of its bestselling Model Y SUV, priced at $41,990 (R678,373), sitting above the cheaper rear-wheel-drive “standard” version.

Price cuts have become a key part of Tesla’s 2026 strategy, lowering entry prices to attract more cost-conscious buyers without waiting for a new mass market vehicle.

Reuters