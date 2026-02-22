Precision & Poise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This could be the year that Audi truly returns to form. With an imminent foray into the pinnacle of motorsport — Formula One — the Ingolstadt marque seems ready to reclaim its identity in the post-dieselgate era.

The brand has had a few missteps in recent times.

For starters, the introduction of its “power identification system” in 2018 remains confusing for many. Some still think “40 TFSI” denotes a 4.0l engine, which is not the case.

Its E-tron electric vehicle range, on which major bets were hedged, has not performed as well as anticipated. In SA, the brand invested a great deal on charging infrastructure and the roll-out of its electric models to a lukewarm reception and slow sales.

The most recent move that raised eyebrows was the killing of one of its most iconic nameplates, the A4 — succeeded by the A5. A reminder that the A5 originally came about as a standalone two-door coupé but is now sold only as a four-door saloon and a wagon (Avant).

Amid the divergence, Audi has thankfully not abandoned its performance roots. And aside from the F1 participation this year, fans can look forward to the release of new performance models, including the latest RS 5 which was unveiled on Friday.

The first generation RS 5 came as the segment embraced normally-aspirated V8 power sources.

Rivals at the time — the coupé versions of the BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG — wielded sizable eight-cylinder units, displacing 4.4l and 6.2l respectively. It was a memorable period in which the engine soundtracks were louder and the term “hybrid” was the preserve of oddities like the Toyota Prius, then a left-field novelty.

Four-door saloon model takes fight to BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63. (Audi AG)

While its direct competitors were both wild rear-wheel drive fighters, the original RS 5 countered with all-wheel drive composure. Quattro, as always, remains an inherent part of any Audi performance car.

And while the newest iteration no longer packs a mighty octet of cylinders, it promises a potent combination of electrification and traditional internal combustion, plus the prospect of acoustics that would make the tepid four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG C 63 cry in its apfelwein. The RS 5 is to be sold in Avant and four-door saloon formats.

The familiar 2.9l, twin-turbocharged V6 has been retained from the previous RS 5. This is a motor deployed in a number of products, including models from the Porsche stable. But in the case of the new RS 5, the adoption of a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain element considerably ups the ante.

In isolation, the engine delivers 375kW/600Nm which is 44kW more than before. A large electric motor serves 130kW/460Nm.

With the launch-start engaged, drivers could clock the all-important 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds.

The model’s total battery capacity is 25.9kWh, with the cells arranged beneath the boot’s floor. Fully-charged, it can yield a zero-emissions range of 87km.

Last year we tested the Porsche 911 GTS which went the mild hybrid route, gaining electrification with a unit sandwiched in the transmission, as well as an additional battery. We had reservations about the extra weight gain — but the boost in performance seemed to counter sufficiently.

And this could well be the case in the hybridised RS 5, which tips the scales at 2,355kg. The Avant is 15kg heavier.

Typically racy interior equipped with high level of digitisation. (Audi AG)

Measures have been taken to endow the vehicle with a greater sense of dynamic adeptness. Part of these is a new centre differential which is always partially locked, allowing the axles to remain coupled even when no torque is applied. Audi claims the benefit will be felt during throttle-off cornering, where initial understeer will be minimised.

At the rear, the RS 5 sports a clever new transaxle, which uses an electric motor (8kW/40Nm) playing the role of an actuator in the electro-mechanical torque-vectoring system. The setup is said to be able to shunt torque between the rear wheels in as little as 15 milliseconds.

A stiffer body and quicker steering ratio than the regular A5, with twin-valve shock absorbers as well as the option of carbon ceramic brakes, promises to imbue the RS 5 with serious sporting credentials.

According to Audi, we can expect the car to have a more playful, rear-biased character in its sportiest driving mode. It will even offer the drift setting that first appeared in the current RS 3.

But these details are really just skimming the surface of Audi’s comprehensive technical outline of the vehicle.

Visually, it draws elements from pumped-up predecessors of the lineage. Fans of the original RS 4 will see kinship in those beefier haunches, holding a stance that is wider by 4cm. The enlarged single-frame grille, a rear diffuser with aggressive fins and forged wheels as large as 21-inches ensure passers-by will not confuse it with a regular A5 S-Line.

Fans will rejoice that no downisizing has occurred. (Audi AG)

Look forward to the expected Audi RS cabin trappings, such as generously-bolstered front seats (with massage function included), carbon or aluminium decorative inlays, and body-gripping upholstery of a “leather-free” suede-like variety as standard fitment. Buyers can have traditional cow-sourced fittings if they prefer.

And what of the sound? Audi mentioned specifically that the newcomer would serve a “full-bodied” treat to the ears with an RS-optimised exhaust system that “underscores every throttle input”. A really elegant way of saying that driver and passengers will know when the hammer is dropped.

While Mercedes-AMG licks its wounds with the 2.0l flop that is the C 63, and BMW tries to figure out how to make its all-electric new M-car a soul-stirring prospect, Audi seems to be plotting a coup in the medium-sized performance car arena.

We look forward to giving you a proper deep-dive after real seat-time, which the brand has promised.