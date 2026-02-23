FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the new iCaur V23 and 03T before SA launch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s hip to be square. This colourful retro spec is one of several styling packages to be offered on the iCAUR V23.

Chinese new-energy vehicle (NEV) brand iCAUR will soon make its debut in South Africa as part of the Chery group.

Chery has rapidly expanded in the country since its 2021 relaunch, with a multi-brand strategy that includes Omoda (launched 2023), Jaecoo (launched 2024), and Jetour (launched late 2024).

In May, iCAUR will reach local shores in two EV model ranges: the V23 and the 03T, with the 03T REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) to follow at the end of the year. The brand will roll out 20 dealers in the country when it makes its local debut this year, with further expansion planned based on demand.

Business Day was given a sneak preview of the V23 and 03T at the company’s Bryanston, Gauteng, headquarters last week. They were pre-launch homologation units that were not licensed for public roads, but we got a look inside and took short drives around the office park.

The brand positions itself as adventure-focused, with distinctive styling and a playful character, which was clearly underlined by the customised V23 example on display. The flashy, multi-coloured “retro spec” is one of several optional styling packages to be offered by the brand.

The vehicles will be highly customisable, said Shannon Gahagan, iCAUR SA’s brand and marketing manager.

“We are introducing a lineup that gives people the freedom to mix, match and make life their own. Our vehicles are designed with personality and individuality at their core,” she said.

Unfortunately spare wheels aren’t part of the deal as standard or optional, only a puncture repair kit.

iCAUR V23

The V23 is a compact electric SUV available in a single electric motor version with rear-wheel drive and a dual-electric guise with four-wheel drive and a longer range. About the same size as a VW T-Cross, it is iCAUR’s entry-level range with indicated pricing of R550,000 for the 2WD and R650,000 for the 4WD when they arrive.

The boxy and undeniably cute V23 takes inspiration from retro designs such as the Land Rover Defender and Suzuki Jimny. It isn’t pitched as a hardcore off-roader, but with its elevated ground clearance, it should be capable of gravel excursions, particularly in four-wheel drive guise with its extra traction.

Both V23 derivatives will come standard with leather upholstery, electric front seats and a combination of touchscreen and physical controls. (DENIS DROPPA)

Along with several interior and exterior styling flourishes to choose from, customers will also be able to opt for a digital instrument panel for their V23 in the adaptable interior. The standard car will come without one, and the speedometer and other info usually shown in the instrument cluster are housed in the central infotainment screen.

Much of the V23’s onboard controls are managed by touchscreen, as per the modern trend, but this is supplemented by physical knobs for the audio volume and climate control system to help minimise driving distraction.

Both derivatives come standard with leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, a seven-speaker sound system and a 15.4″ touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car seems solidly built, with a neat and relatively roomy interior decked out in quality materials.

My short drive around the office park in the 2WD model, with a power output of 100kW/180Nm, didn’t reveal much about the performance except to confirm the car has the typically silent, instant acceleration of an EV. The range is quoted as 360km and all iCAURS can be charged on AC or fast-charging DC.

The 4WD version provides a feistier 155kW/292Nm from its two motors, along with a claimed range of up to 500km.

The all-wheel-drive 03T sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds. (ICAUR)

iCAUR 03T

The larger 03T is similar in size to a Toyota Corolla Cross and is positioned above the V23 as a sleek urban crossover with a lightweight aluminium body.

The 03T’s dual-motor setup produces a combined output of 205kW and 385Nm of torque and a range of up to 500km.

It has a square, retro-futuristic design with striking LED lights and a raised 225mm ground clearance. At the rear, a side-opening tailgate has a 40l external “backpack” storage box.

Later this year the 03T will arrive in a range-extender model which adds a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to charge the battery.

An all-digital dashboard for the 03T. (DENIS DROPPA )

The 03T’s cabin is slightly larger than the V23’s and is fully digitised except for a pair of knobs on the steering wheel. The interior has an upmarket ambience with soft-touch surfaces and robust grab handles.

The extra power of the 03T was apparent in its responsive pull-off, and its claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds places it nearly into hot hatch territory.

South African consumers have been slow to adopt EVs due to their limited practicality, but iCAUR’s cheeky, playful character may attract new buyers seeking a city car with charisma.

Full details and pricing on all the models will be revealed at the May launch.