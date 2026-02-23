Hamilton says he forgot who he was but has reset for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The most successful driver in Formula One history had the worst season of his career last year, failing to get on the podium in 24 races and sounding increasingly gloomy.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton has admitted he “forgot who I was” but is excited for the new Formula One season and ready to go racing again.

In a defiant message posted on Instagram, the seven-time world champion made clear he was fully motivated again after a disappointing first season with the Italian team.

“I love this job so much, and I love working with my team and driving for the fans,” said the 41-year-old Briton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes last year amid much initial fanfare.

“I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I’m excited for the season ahead.

I’m reset and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support, you’re not going to see that mindset again — Lewis Hamilton

“I’m reset and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support, you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season.”

Ferrari also failed to win a race in 2025 but have looked strong in testing in Bahrain this month, with Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc fastest in this week’s final session before the cars are flown to Australia for the first race on March 8.

Andrea Stella, boss of champions McLaren, told reporters on Friday he saw Mercedes and Ferrari as the teams to beat.

“McLaren and Red Bull are probably very similar; Ferrari and Mercedes are a step ahead,” he said.

Reuters