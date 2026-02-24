LONG-TERM REVIEW | Ford Ranger SiT XLT blends fuel efficiency with everyday comfort

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leaning on a heritage doesn’t guarantee good living with an automotive brand. Sure, the Ford Ranger is a massive hit as a lifestyle double-cab, but joy never really takes off with the wrong model for your exact needs despite undoubted, range-wide brilliance.

In standard trim, our long-term Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT 4x4’s single-turbo four-cylinder engine, for instance, doesn’t give off the same Rock n Roll acoustics of the twin-turbo V6 petrol Ranger Raptor, nor does it take on inhospitable terrain with as much prowess.

Though I haven’t tested this, I’d also assume the XLT 2.0 SiT, though rated to pull 3,500kg maximum loads, isn’t the best puller of large boats and caravans compared to its more powerful cousins. Our tester is equipped with a tow bar, however, and a Ford towing program that allows for entering information of hauled cargo, priming the cameras and systems to adapt.

Equipment that makes life easier includes automatic high-beam assist, reversing camera, park distance beeps, cruise control, a not sluggish but frugal engine with stop/start-button, wireless smartphone charging and connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It accepts USB A and C ports.

The cabin hasn't showed early signs of ageing. (Phuti Mpyane)

The 4x4 system is there to ensure we don’t back out of a muddy path should we encounter one, while the steadiness and comfort offered by the suspension continues to impress, inspiring confidence in the bends at speed and a plushness that never discourages driving to far-flung areas.

It’s a fabulous long-distance cruiser, with the only slight gripe being the non-adaptive cruise control. The 125kW and 405Nm single turbo diesel engine, too, is a gem that’s worming its way into my heart. It propels the vehicle not rapidly, but effortlessly enough not to frustrate.

During the first two months the consumption averaged 8.4l/100km. It’s now consuming 7.4l/100km as the engine loosens up.

It's still the do-all family bakkie with an adjustable 4x4 at the ready. (Phuti Mpyane)

With a little more than 6,000km on the odometer everything works fine, and the cabin materials are holding up well, with no chaffing, rattles or digital glitches to report. It’s still the do-it-all family bakkie.

The Tremor, Wildtrak X and both diesel and petrol-powered Raptors are more powerful and premium than the XLT, but at R767,000 it is a perfect middle ground of price and practicality in the Ranger line-up. It is a solid saving over the 154kW/500Nm Ranger BiTurbo XLT, which sells for R889,500.

There are many XLTs on the roads and I can understand why. While no Ford Ranger can be described as cheap in these days of more affordable Chinese alternatives, the Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 reminds why heritage can be attractive at a premium.

