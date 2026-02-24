Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV road trips the BAIC B40 across South Africa

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

The BAIC B40 enjoys the road untravelled. (Ignition )

Join Ignition TV presenters S’bu Skosana and Ziphorah Masethe as they travel across South Africa in a pair of BAIC B40 Plus off-roaders, exploring some of the country’s most scenic destinations and taking on a range of adventure activities.

