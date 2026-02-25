Aston Martin to cut 20% of workforce as US tariffs, China slowdown bite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aston Martin's annual profit came in worse than expected amid weak demand and tariff pressures.

Aston Martin said on Wednesday it will cut another 20% of its workforce, after the luxury carmaker’s annual profit came in worse than expected amid weak demand and tariff pressures.

The second round of job cuts confirm a brutal year for Aston Martin, which has been hit by a US quota-based tariff system it described as “extremely disruptive”, alongside “extremely subdued” demand in its key Chinese market.

The company’s consistent struggle to generate cash and manage its £1.38bn (R29.747bn) debt pile has continued to weigh on performance, despite repeated capital injections.

Best known as the car brand driven by James Bond, the luxury carmaker said it expects further cash outflows in 2026, though it anticipates an improvement thereafter.

Reuters