Motoring

Max Verstappen not behind his Red Bull exit, says Horner

Reuters Agency

Reuters

In his time at Red Bull, Christian Horner oversaw 124 grand prix wins, eight driver titles and six constructors' titles. (Kym Illman)

Christian Horner addressed his firing from Red Bull Racing during an appearance on Netflix’s “Drive to Survive”.

Horner, who was with the team since 2005, was replaced as CEO and team principal in the summer of 2025 by former Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies.

“I feel a real sense of loss and hurt. It was all rather sudden. I didn’t really get a chance to say a proper goodbye,” Horner said on the docuseries, which will be released on Friday.

“I never imagined to be in this position. Of course, your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s--t sandwich like that is like, f--k them. I’ve had something taken away from me that wasn’t my choice, that was very precious to me.

“I only ever gave my best. I did my best for my team, for the people that I represented. But performance this year hasn’t been as strong as previously.”

Horner then was asked if the Verstappens had anything to do with his dismissal.

“(Max Verstappen’s) father has never been my biggest fan. He’s been outspoken about me. But I don’t believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way.

“I think this was a decision that was made by Oliver Mintzlaff, with Helmut Marko advising from the sideline. I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died. And after Dietrich (Mateschitz)’s death, I think probably I was deemed to have maybe too much control.”

In his time at Red Bull, Horner oversaw 124 grand prix wins, eight driver titles - four by Max Verstappen and four for Sebastian Vettel - and six constructors’ titles.

REUTERS

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gloves off as KZN police commissioner takes on security boss in high court over ‘hit’ claims

2

LIVE UPDATES BUDGET 2026 | Will Godongwana’s budget speech get the nation’s approval?

3

Better data not a signal to pull trigger on tax, experts warn Godongwana

4

Good Hope Centre sale back on track after high court ruling

5

Superbugs + climate change = double trouble. Here’s why

Related Articles