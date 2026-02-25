SA used car sales top R160bn in 2025, rising 7% year on year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 AutoTrader Annual Car Industry Report, now in its 20th edition, outlines performance in South Africa’s used vehicle market across the full calendar year.

Based on data from more than 20 brands, the report reflects the activity of more than 46-million users. During 2025, those users generated:

156-million sessions;

conducted 649-million searches;

viewed 439-million adverts; and

opened more than 984-million pages.

Average time spent on the platform was three minutes and 38 seconds.

A total of 383,410 used vehicles were sold during the year, generating R160.1bn in value. That represents a 7% increase over 2024.

Four interest rate cuts — in January, May, July, and November — totalling 100 basis points helped reduce borrowing costs and supported consumer activity. Despite improved conditions, purchasing behaviour remained cautious, with affordability continuing to shape buying decisions.

BMW was the most-searched brand on AutoTrader in 2025.

BMW tops brand searches; Polo leads at model level

Search data showed shifts in consumer interest. BMW was the most-searched brand on AutoTrader in 2025, with 76-million searches.

At model level, the Volkswagen Polo overtook the Toyota Hilux to become the most-searched vehicle.

Sales volumes, however, continued to favour familiar nameplates. The Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Toyota Hilux ranked among the top-selling used vehicles. The Ford Ranger was also the most-enquired model of the year, underscoring sustained demand for bakkies.

The Swift was the fastest-selling used vehicle in 2025, spending an average of 26 days on the market before being sold. (Supplied)

Compact hatchbacks sell quickly

Lower financing costs contributed to increased demand for smaller, more economical vehicles. Compact hatchbacks gained share, with models such as the Suzuki Swift and Toyota Starlet performing strongly.

The Swift was the fastest-selling used vehicle in 2025, spending an average of 26 days on the market before being sold.

The average used vehicle price rose 3% year-on-year to R417,584. The average model year improved from 2019 to 2020, while the average age remained at five years. Average mileage of sold vehicles was 73,646km, indicating continued demand for relatively young used cars positioned below new-car price levels.

Data shows rising acceptance of brands such as Haval, Jaecoo and Chery in the used market. (Thomas Falkiner)

Chinese brands show strong growth

Chinese manufacturers posted significant year-on-year increases across key metrics. Across 12 brands:

searches rose 48%;

advert views increased 86%;

enquiries grew 74%; and

sales climbed 49%.

Though growth comes from a smaller base compared with established manufacturers, the trend suggests rising acceptance of brands such as Haval, Jaecoo, and Chery in the used market.

The Toyota Fortuner continued to perform strongly. (Supplied)

SUVs remain the largest segment

SUVs retained their position as the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 37% of used vehicle sales.

Models such as the Toyota Fortuner continued to perform strongly, while more affordable crossovers also gained traction. The Toyota Corolla Cross reflected demand for vehicles offering space and practicality at comparatively accessible price points.

The Volvo EX30 is one of SA's most popular used NEVs. (VOLVO)

NEVs grow; hybrids lead

New energy vehicles (NEVs) recorded year-on-year sales growth of 73%.

Hybrids accounted for 76% of NEV sales, making them the dominant electrified option in the used market. Battery electric vehicle sales increased 55% year-on-year.

Among the stronger performers were the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and Volvo EX30. Hybrid demand reflects a preference for improved fuel efficiency without reliance on charging infrastructure.

AutoTrader's best-selling used vehicles of 2025. (AutoTrader)

A steady but disciplined market

The 2025 report points to a used vehicle market that expanded during the year, supported by lower interest rates and sustained demand. However, consumer behaviour remains measured:

established models continue to lead in sales volumes;

compact hatchbacks are turning over quickly;

SUVs dominate segment share;

Chinese brands are gaining ground; and

electrified vehicles are becoming more prominent.

While overall activity increased in 2025, the data suggests that value, practicality, and financial caution are still central to purchasing decisions.