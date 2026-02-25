UK self-driving startup Wayve raises $1.2bn from investors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wayve will roll out robotaxi deployments with Uber in 10 cities globally in 2026.

British self-driving startup Wayve said on Wednesday it has raised $1.2bn (R19,109,953,920) from investors including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Nissan and Uber as it scales up robotaxi deployments and works with global carmakers on driver assistance technology.

Wayve said including “additional milestone-based” investments from Uber, it has secured $1.5bn (R23,887,442,400) in funding with this round, bringing its total raised so far to $2.8bn (R44,589,892,480) and boosting its valuation to $8.6bn (R136,954,669,760).

The series D investment also included funding from Nvida, Microsoft and institutional investors.

Wayve CEO Alex Kendall told Reuters the startup has the “vast majority of the capital” from its last $1.05bn (R16,720,830,000) funding round in 2024, which was led by Softbank Group.

“We have a war chest that demonstrates we’ve got strength of balance sheet to not only launch products but maintain them in the market for decades,” Kendall said.

The funding announcement comes amid renewed investor interest in autonomous vehicles as chipmaker Nvidia and others insist AI has brought truly self-driving cars within reach.

Developing robotaxis has proven harder than expected, with carmakers including General Motors, Ford and Stellantis bailing on vastly expensive efforts to develop self-driving cars.

Wayve has only announced one robotaxi deployment so far for this year, with Uber in London, where US robotaxi company Waymo, owned by Google parent Alphabet, also plans to launch.

Kendall said Wayve will roll out robotaxi deployments with Uber in 10 cities globally this year, though he declined to say which cities.

Last month, Uber said it will deploy robotaxis in up to 15 cities globally by the end of 2026 and expand services to Madrid, Hong Kong, Houston and Zurich, with Hong Kong set to be its first autonomous ride market in Asia.

Wayve is also providing its driver assistance and self-driving technology to a number of carmakers.

Nissan announced last year it was testing a new driver-assistance system using Wayve technology that should launch in Japan in the carmaker’s 2027 financial year.

Wayve is also working with Mercedes and Stellantis on “consumer and robotaxi applications”, Kendall said.

“This is a chance for us to deepen our strategic partnerships with Stellantis and Mercedes,” he said.

He declined to say which other automakers Wayve is working with.

“The future is that every vehicle is going to be autonomous,” Kendall said. “We provide the intelligence platform for automakers to build the products they dream of.”

He said an initial public offering is still the company’s long-term plan.

“But we clearly need to do a lot of work to earn the right to have that conversation,” Kendall said.

Reuters