Adoption of ethanol accelerates in Asia Pacific region

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's roll-out of ethanol-blended fuel, called E20, has caused panic and confusion in the world's third-largest car market.

More countries in the Asia Pacific region are adopting ethanol blending with gasoline as they try to cut reliance on imported fuel and achieve carbon emission targets.

Indonesia, Asia’s largest gasoline importer, plans to impose a mandatory bioethanol content level of 10% for gasoline in 2028, energy ministry official Tri Winarno has said.

Here is a look at the latest developments in the adoption of ethanol-blended fuel in the region.

INDONESIA

Indonesia has pushed its target to impose a mandatory 10% ethanol blend in gasoline, or E10, to 2028 from an earlier 2027 goal citing ethanol supply constraints for the delay.

The country plans to produce 0.80 million kilolitres of bioethanol by 2028, energy ministry data showed, with national gasoline demand at 39.9-million kilolitres.

INDIA

India increased ethanol blending in gasoline to 20% last year, up from 12% in 2023, a strategy developed to reduce crude import dependence and stabilise its sugar sector overproduction.

THAILAND

Thailand extended subsidies on biofuels by two years until September 24, 2026, seeking to boost the use of E20 amongst other biofuel blends. The country’s oil fuel fund is used to subsidise prices of ethanol made from sugarcane and cassava, as well as biodiesel from palm oil, to promote use.

Going forward, policy is moving towards standardisation around E20 and retiring legacy grades fuels.

VIETNAM

Vietnam will switch completely to ethanol-blended gasoline from 2026 onwards, the ministry of industry and trade said on February 11, confirming a plan it announced last year.

All gasoline must be blended with 10% ethanol to produce E10 for nationwide distribution from June 1, 2026 onwards.

E5 RON92 gasoline, which is 5% blended with ethanol, will continue to be permitted for gasoline-powered engines until the end of 2030, according to the ministry.

The use of B5 and B10 biodiesels is not yet compulsory, but production and distribution of these biodiesels are encouraged, the ministry said.

PHILIPPINES

The Philippines has a mandate to blend 10% ethanol in gasoline under its Biofuels Act of 2006, with E10 implemented nationwide since 2012.

The department of energy in 2024 allowed oil companies to market E20 gasoline on a voluntary basis, but has not set a binding timeline for making the 20% blend compulsory, citing the need to ensure sufficient domestic ethanol supply and vehicle compatibility.

Reuters