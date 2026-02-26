KZN speedster who ‘fled from traffic cops’, leaving his ID card, appears in court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Motorist Yusuf Ismail, who was stopped for allegedly clocking 204km/h in 120km/zone, appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Wednesday.

A motorist who allegedly fled from road traffic officials, left behind his identity card and was later found in a golf estate after he was stopped along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Yusuf Ismail was arrested for clocking 204km/h in a 120km/h zone two weeks ago. He will reappear in court on March 18 for plea and sentencing.

Ismail was traced and nabbed by the Road Traffic Inspectorate hiding at the golf estate after a quick investigation, which included the analysis of video footage and use of advanced technology.

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said 10 other motorists, including five driving taxis, received criminal records for speeding and reckless driving in the Scottburgh court over the past two weeks:

February 25

A Jiba was convicted for travelling at 146km/h in a 100km/h zone while operating a minibus taxi.

S Mqutywa: 147km/h in a 100km/h zone while operating a minibus taxi.

A Mbatha: 166km/h in a 120km/h zone.

February 20

LJ Mlotshwa: 177km/h in a 120km/h zone.

A Ngema: 142km/h in a 100km/h zone while operating a minibus taxi.

LJ Mlotshwa was again convicted for travelling at 176km/h in a 120km/h zone.

February 19

LJ Swanepoel: 169km/h in a 120km/h zone and for driving without number plates fitted.

PA Govender: 170km/h in a 120km/h zone.

PS Sithole: 152km/h in a 100km/h zone while operating a minibus taxi.

P Mkhize: 155km/h in a 100km/h zone while operating a minibus taxi.

SD Ebrahim: 171km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Duma said he is grateful to the Scottburgh court magistrates who “are augmenting the work of our No Nonsense RTI Park Rynie team, which is executing the #NenzaniLaEzweni Operations with precision.

“We are determined to clean up our more than 34,000km of road networks by removing reckless drivers.

“As we announced, we are focusing on rolling out #NenzaniLaEzweni Operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.”

