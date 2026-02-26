Leapmotor launches smartphone app for C10 REEV in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chinese brand and Stellantis subsidiary Leapmotor has launched the Leapmotor App in South Africa, giving C10 REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) customers smartphone-based access to their vehicle and connected services.

The brand’s local debut was in October 2025 with the family-sized C10 REEV SUV that drives exclusively through a 158kW and 320Nm producing electric motor powered by a 28.4kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery but carries a 1.5l petrol engine acting as a generator to extend the range to deliver up to 145km of pure electric driving and up to 970km of total combined range.

Leapmotor's C10 premium SUV is the latest contender in SA’s electrified vehicle segment. Picture: Supplied

The app replaces the need for the key card for access; however, the key card is still required to start the vehicle. The vehicle can be started by entering the security code without the card, though, and also enables owners to unlock and access their vehicles using their smartphones.

The app also provides remote vehicle status information, charging updates, and notifications, depending on configuration. Up to eight additional profiles can be added and the owner can restrict their access to specific app features if required.

The new Leapmotor C10 has an on-board generator that charges its battery. (Supplied)

“The launch of the app marks an important step in delivering a fully connected ownership experience in South Africa,” said Janus Janse van Rensburg, head of marketing and sales for Leapmotor at Stellantis South Africa.

“Digital convenience is increasingly important to customers, and this platform ensures C10 REEV owners can manage and access their vehicles with confidence and ease.”

