Cadillac F1 team honours Mario Andretti with chassis name

Cadillac’s first Formula One car will be named MAC-26 in honour of US motor racing great and 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, the team said on Friday.

Andretti, who celebrates his 86th birthday on Saturday, is on the board of the General Motors-backed US team that will be the 11th outfit on the grid when the season starts in Australia on March 8.

He was also a key figure in securing the slot, after opposition from existing teams to an initial attempt led by Andretti’s son Michael who later stepped down.

MAC stands for Mario Andretti Cadillac.

“Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula One and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage,” said team CEO Dan Towriss in a statement.

“His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day.”

The team’s drivers are experienced Mexican Sergio Perez and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas.

Reuters