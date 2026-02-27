Hyundai to spend nearly R100bn on South Korean AI data centre and robot factory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A humanoid Atlas robot made in partnership with Hyundai and Boston Dynamics.

Hyundai Motor Group and South Korea on Friday signed a deal to invest about 9-trillion won (R99.30bn) to build an AI data centre, a robot manufacturing factory and other developments in the country’s western coastal region, the land ministry said.

Here are some details:

Hyundai Motor Group will invest about 5.8-trillion won (R64bn) to build an AI data centre, which will deploy 50,000 graphics processing units, the ministry said.

The group will spend 400-billion won (R4.41bn) on a factory to produce robots including wearable ones.

Group will invest one-trillion won (R11.03bn) in hydrogen production facilites, another 1.3-trillion won (R14.34bn) in solar generation.

Saemangeum is a huge national land reclamation project that began more than 20 years ago on the country’s west coast, partly to secure farmland and later to bring industrial clusters to a region that had long been considered disadvantaged.

The Jeolla provinces, where the area is located, have been a traditional support base for the country’s political liberals, including South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s Democratic Party.

Reuters