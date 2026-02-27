Netflix and Apple TV join forces on F1 content

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Apple TV is taking over from Walt Disney’s ESPN this season as the exclusive US broadcaster of Formula One, with live coverage of all 24 rounds.

Netflix will broadcast the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix live to US viewers in May as part of a deal that makes season eight of its hit docuseries Drive to Survive available for streaming on Apple TV.

Streaming giant Netflix had also been a contender for the US broadcasting rights, according to media reports in February last year.

Season 8 of Drive to Survive, with exclusive behind the scenes access through the 2025 F1 campaign won by McLaren and Lando Norris, launches globally on Friday.

F1’s new season, with three US rounds, starts in Australia on March 8.

Apple’s senior vice-president of services, Eddy Cue, told reporters on a video call that select races and practice sessions would also be made available for free through the season, without giving details.

“We look at F1 and Apple TV as a true partnership where we’re going to amplify this sport across all our Apple services,” he said.

“Netflix, I think, has played a pivotal role in growing F1 since the launch of Drive to Survive, and we’re thrilled to make F1 content more broadly available to new and existing US fans on both Netflix and Apple TV.”

F1’s chief media rights and broadcast officer, Ian Holmes, said ESPN had taken F1 in the US, a key market, to a new level with their coverage, and the relationship with Apple was “the next big iteration”.

“I’d say we are probably the only sport in the world whose audience is getting younger and more female-skewed, and that couldn’t be more represented than currently in the US,” he said.

“So we see a relationship with Apple and the way that Apple is able to offer its content as the most forward-looking approach that we can pursue.”

Reuters