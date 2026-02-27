Porsche joins the zombie fight in ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche has partnered with Japanese video game developer Capcom to feature the Cayenne Turbo GT in the new horror-survival game Resident Evil Requiem.

The title launched on Friday for PC and consoles and follows long-running franchise character Leon S. Kennedy. In the game, the Cayenne Turbo GT serves as the protagonist’s vehicle of choice (who knew federal agents earned so much?).

The collaboration links Porsche’s flagship SUV coupé with one of gaming’s most enduring franchises. The Resident Evil series has been on the market for nearly three decades and is still one of Capcom’s best-known properties.

According to Porsche, the Cayenne Turbo GT — priced at R4.6m in South Africa — was selected to align with Kennedy’s performance-focused persona within the storyline.

The model is powered by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 producing 485kW and 850Nm. Porsche claims a 0-100km/h time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h — more than sufficient for outrunning packs of marauding zombies.

Show car unveiled in Los Angeles

Beyond its digital appearance, Porsche and Capcom also collaborated to create a one-off Cayenne Turbo GT show car fitted with bespoke exterior components inspired by the game.

It made its public debut in Los Angeles on February 19.

The show car also appears in a short film produced by Porsche and Capcom. The film stars Nick Apostolides, who provides the voice and motion capture performance for Kennedy in the game. It premiered on the Resident Evil YouTube channel on February 20.