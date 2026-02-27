TVS makes SA comeback with motorcycles from R18,999

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The TVS Raider 125 is aimed at the school run.

After a previous, short-lived attempt to market its products here a few years ago, Indian motorcycle brand TVS has returned to South Africa with a range of competitively-priced commercial, commuter and leisure bikes.

Reputedly the fourth-largest motorcycle company in the world, TVS Motor Company has four manufacturing facilities in India and Indonesia and sells more than four million units annually in more than 80 countries.

It is imported by The Nexus Collective, a distributorship backed by Tuning Fork, official distributor for Yamaha Motor products and part of the Bidvest Group, one of South Africa’s largest automotive distributors.

The HLX 125 is a budget-priced delivery bike. (Kiran Nama)

South Africa is a strategic growth market and TVS will have strong dealer support in the country, said senior vice-president Rahul Nayak.

Rising transport costs, long commute times and pressure on household and small-business budgets are accelerating demand for smarter, affordable mobility choices, he added.

Robin van Rensburg, MD of The Nexus Collective, said in addition to personal commuting and the sports/enthusiast markets, the company sees significant growth potential in:

commercial delivery;

township and urban micro-logistics;

last-mile commutes; and

entrepreneurship-led mobility.

The eight-model range has engine sizes from 125cc to 310cc, and is priced from R20,000-R90,000.

In 2025 motorcycles in South Africa experienced their best sales year in more than a decade, with 43,144 units sold, and TVS is launching models into the most popular segments. The commercial segment makes up about 70% of the total market, and small-capacity commercial motorcycle and scooter volumes increased by 10% last year. The leisure segment increased 22%, driven mostly by 250cc to 500cc bikes.

All TVS bikes have a USB charging port as standard, but equipment and power levels vary throughout the range.

TVS Apache RR 310 adds some sporty flair to the range. (Kiran Nama)

The commercial range includes the HLX 125 with an air-cooled four-stroke engine, a power output of 8.1kW and 10.8Nm of torque. It has front and rear drum brakes, a four-speed transmission and a 12l fuel tank, with analogue instruments.

The 150cc versions have a little more muscle at 8.8kW and 12.3Nm, combined with a five-speed gearbox, but retain the basic drum brakes.

In the commuting segment, TVS has the Raider 125, an ideal first bike for teenagers with a better-equipped machine with a more powerful front disc brake (the rear is a drum), LED headlamp and tail lamp, and digital instrument panel. Power is rated at a slightly feistier 12.9kW and 11.5Nm, and the transmission offers five speeds.

The NTORQ 125 scooter also makes a handy school runabout or commuter with its convenient step-through design and automatic transmission. Its smart, modern design is highlighted by a three-tone colour combo and the outputs are 6.9kW/10.5Nm.

The leisure range comprises the three-model Apache line-up, headed up by the RR310 which has a dual-overhead cam 312cc engine with 25kW/25Nm and a 160km/h top speed. With its superbike-like styling, with fairings, dual-disc ABS brakes and slipper clutch, the RR310 is a machine that can be used for joyrides and breakfast runs.

The Apache is also available in 200cc “naked” versions without front fairing, putting out 15.3kW and 17.25Nm.

Prices

TVS Leisure range

TVS Apache RR310 - R89,999



TVS Apache 200 4V fuel injection - R44,999



TVS Apache 200 4V carburettor - R34,999

TVS Commuter range

TVS Raider 125 - R23,999



TVS NTORQ 125 Scooter - R23,999

TVS Commercial range

TVS HLX 125 - R18,999



TVS HLX 150 - R19,999



TVS TRAK 150 - R19,999

Prices include a three-year/30,000 km warranty.

