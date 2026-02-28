Pedro Acosta claims MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix sprint victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KTM’s Pedro Acosta won the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix sprint on Saturday following a scintillating battle with Ducati’s champion Marc Marquez after Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

Polesitter Bezzecchi’s early crash allowed Marquez and Acosta to fight it out for the lead over the 13-lap sprint.

The two Spaniards traded places several times until the penultimate lap when Marquez nudged sprint leader Acosta off the track and the stewards told him to give up the position as the KTM rider took the chequered flag for his first sprint win.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez finished third in the sprint while his teammate Ai Ogura finished fourth ahead of Aprilia’s Jorge Martin.

Reuters