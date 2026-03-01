F1 ‘closely monitoring’ situation in Middle East

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula One officials are “closely monitoring” the situation in the Middle East before April’s races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Retaliatory missile strikes rocked the region on Saturday after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran.

The F1 season begins in Australia next weekend, then goes to China and Japan before heading to the Middle East for races in Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabia (April 19).

“Our next three races are in Australia, China, and Japan and not in the Middle East — those races are not for a number of weeks,” an F1 spokesperson said on Saturday, per The Associated Press. “As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

Tyre manufacturer Pirelli on Saturday announced the cancellation of its scheduled F1 tyre testing in Bahrain.

Reuters