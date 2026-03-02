Cubans get on their bikes to escape fuel shortage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Havana residents are pulling old bicycles out of storage as fuel becomes increasingly scarce in Cuba.

Havana residents are pulling old bicycles out of storage, patching up threadbare tyres and, in some cases, learning to cycle as fuel becomes increasingly scarce in Cuba after the US takeover of Venezuela’s oil exports.

Venezuela, a key ally to Cuba, had been the main supplier of crude oil and fuel to the communist-run island for more than a quarter century until the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

The drying up of that supply has pushed Cubans into a deeper level of survival mode as they contend with ever-longer blackouts and soaring prices for food and transportation as well as for fuel — when it is available.

Fuel shipments to Cuba from Mexico also halted recently, after the US threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island nation.

Some in Havana are increasingly turning to electric vehicles and scrambling to install solar panels atop their homes and businesses.

For Gabriela Barbon, 23, the ballooning transportation costs (three times higher than before to get around by car) persuaded her to get on a bike for the first time.

“Riding a bike is no longer just a hobby or something I wanted to do at some point in my life; it’s a necessity,” she said during a training session hosted by local organisation Citykleta in a city park, alongside other adults finding their balance on two wheels for the first time.

“The Learn to Pedal campaign came at the perfect time, just when I needed it,” she said.

Citykleta organiser Yasser Gonzalez expected 100 people to sign up, but the programme has attracted nearly four times as many people — many seeking alternative ways to get around the Cuban capital.

“We have an avalanche of people who want to learn,” he said, as a fellow organiser helped a first-timer on a bright blue bicycle.

Yoandris Herrera is not new to cycling, but he has stored his bicycle disassembled under his bed for almost a year, opting to zip around on a motorcycle instead.

The China-made bicycle, which he bought four years ago, now has a second chance on the streets as Herrera pedals to work and takes his children to school.

“Since fuel is so expensive now, it’s more practical to get around by bicycle,” he said.

The fuel crisis has also triggered more business for bicycle repairman Pedro Carrillo, who carefully aligned the spokes of a wheel at a makeshift workshop on a Havana pavement, with bicycle tyres hanging on the wall behind him.

“It’s been like an explosion,” he said. But the biking boom has led to a new type of scarcity, he said. “Sometimes I don’t have parts to help people. There are things I can’t get anywhere.”

Reuters