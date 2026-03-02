M Performance Track Kit sharpens BMW M2 for circuit duty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW will introduce an M Performance Track Kit for the BMW M2 from July, targeting owners who frequently participate in track days but require road legality.

The package focuses on aerodynamic and chassis upgrades aimed at improving circuit capability while remaining compliant with strict German road regulations.

At the front the kit includes a manually adjustable splitter integrated into the front diffuser, fixed wheel arch diffusers and an additional scoop beneath the engine oil cooler. BMW said the setup increases front-axle downforce.

At the rear a manually adjustable swan-neck wing is fitted, similar in design to those used on the BMW M4 GT4 and BMW M4 GT3 race cars.

Manually adjustable front splitter is integrated in the front diffuser. (BMW)

The wing offers two configurations. In Race Mode, it extends 50mm rearwards to increase aerodynamic effect on track. In Street Mode it retracts to meet road regulations. The angle of attack can also be adjusted in two stages to vary rear downforce, and a brake light is integrated into the assembly.

The Track Kit includes a threaded suspension system with four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping. Ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm at both axles via continuously variable adjustment. BMW said this is its first road-legal, motorsport-derived damper system offered through M Performance parts.

Development was carried out with input from BMW M chassis engineers, including test driver Jörg Weidinger.

The M Performance Track Kit will be priced at €23,500 (R445,255) in Germany, excluding installation and taxes.

The manually adjustable swan-neck rear wing features two configurations. (BMW)

BMW is also offering an optional M Performance exhaust system for the BMW M2 CS.

Designed to alter the exhaust note of the CS model’s 390kW turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, the system allows drivers to switch between different sound profiles of varying volume. Constructed from carbon fibre and titanium, it is about 8kg lighter than the standard exhaust.

The M Performance exhaust is priced from €8,343.50 (R158,043) in Germany, excluding installation and taxes.

BMW South Africa has confirmed that the M Performance Track Kit will be available to order through local BMW retailers, with indicative pricing excluding installation. Local availability of the M Performance exhaust system for the BMW M2 CS remains subject to homologation approval.