KwaZulu-Natal to spend R216m on pothole repairs, says premier Ntuli

KwaZulu-Natal has set aside R216m to tackle a backlog of 3.12-million square metres of potholes across the provincial road network, premier Thamsanqa Ntuli announced on Friday.

Delivering his state of the province address, Ntuli said the intensified road maintenance campaign aims to restore safety, improve mobility and reduce vehicle damage caused by deteriorating road surfaces.

To fast-track repairs, the province has secured 55 trucks and appointed more than 100 roadworker aides and supervisors dedicated to pothole eradication.

“The effort is to reduce the impact of potholes on vehicles, leading to punctures and wheel damage, traffic congestion and delays. This would assist in reducing the risk of accidents, including fatalities, and improve mobility and economic activity in the province,” Ntuli said.

The pothole intervention forms part of a broader infrastructure-led growth strategy, with R4.1bn earmarked for the public sector-led infrastructure investment programme in the upcoming financial year.

Projects led by the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) account for R3.6bn in spending directed towards small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs), with 6,842 jobs created to date.

Ntuli said unlocking delayed projects requires resolving bulk services supply constraints and cutting red tape. The province will strengthen its “one-stop shop” to fast-track statutory approvals, including compliance with the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act, water use licences and funding processes.

Clearer directives will also be issued to municipalities and the private sector to encourage infrastructure investment, including possible rate rebates and discount holidays during investment periods.

The premier said strengthening land agreements with the Ingonyama Trust Board remains a priority to speed up approvals and development in affected areas.

Road infrastructure remains central to the province’s connectivity strategy. Ntuli said key projects include:

P304 from KwaMiya to the Drakensberg (25% complete, R177.8m);

P31 between Marburg and Port Shepstone (13% complete, R775m);

P372 Heritage Tourism Roads project;

P7-4 between Bulwer and Underberg;

P230 Umlalazi Drift Rehabilitation project; and

P47/3 in Melmoth and P90 in Nkandla.

Business Day