Stellantis’s innovation chief says patent filings will stay high despite strategic reset

Stellantis SA is busy setting up a plant in  Coega’s special economic zone
Car giant Stellantis plans to keep a high level of patent filings despite the cancellation of many EV projects as part of a strategic reset. File photo

Car giant Stellantis plans to keep a high level of patent filings despite the cancellation of many electric vehicle (EV) projects as part of a strategic reset, its chief of innovation Anne Laliron said on Tuesday.

“CEO Antonio Filosa is very much in favour of promoting creativity and protecting our innovations. We have very strong support for innovation and patents,” she told reporters.

The company filed 1,294 patents in France last year, half of its worldwide total, she added.

Stellantis last month announced a €22.2bn (R422.03bn) writedown as it scales back its EV ambitions in the face of a slower-than-expected market.

Reuters

