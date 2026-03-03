World Car Awards name 2026 finalists ahead of big reveal in New York

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The BMW iX3 is a finalist in both the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle categories.

The finalists for the 2026 World Car Awards have been announced, with the top three contenders in six categories now confirmed ahead of the winners’ reveal in April.

The overall winners will be announced live at the New York International Auto Show on April 1, during an awards ceremony held as part of the show’s opening media breakfast. This year marks the 21st year of the World Car Awards’ partnership with the New York event.

A jury of 98 automotive journalists from 33 countries selected the finalists by secret ballot. The panel includes TimesLIVE Motoring contributor Brenwin Naidu. Voting results were independently tabulated by KPMG.

Below are the top three finalists in each category:

World Car of the Year

BMW iX3

Hyundai Palisade

Nissan Leaf

World Electric Vehicle

BMW iX3

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Nissan Leaf

World Luxury Car

Cadillac Vistiq

Lucid Gravity

Volvo ES90

World Performance Car

BMW M2 CS

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

World Urban Car

Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV

Firefly

Hyundai Venue

World Car Design of the Year

Kia PV5

Mazda 6e / Mazda EZ-6

Volvo ES90

“The announcement of the finalists is an important moment for the global automotive industry as it represents one of the most respected honours in our business,” said New York International Auto Show president Mark Schienberg.

“The anticipation surrounding this year’s contenders reflects the innovation, performance, and vision shaping the future of mobility, and we extend our congratulations to the finalists and to the World Car organisation for its continued leadership.”

Last year, the Kia EV3 took overall honours.