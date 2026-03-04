WEC postpones Qatar season-opener, F1 races in the spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Qatar 1812km race had been scheduled for March 26-28 at the Lusail International Circuit outside Doha, which is also used by MotoGP and Formula One.

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) called off its season-opening race in Qatar on Tuesday as a result of US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the closure of airports in the region, including Doha.

The endurance season, which has the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its showcase event in June, will now start with the Six Hours of Imola at the Italian circuit on April 17-19.

“With the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans of the utmost importance, the decision has been taken to delay the event,” WEC said in a statement.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who heads the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) thanked local organisers and the WEC for “the measured and collaborative approach that has led to this decision.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the FIA was monitoring developments across the region. (Peter Fox)

“As the opening event of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Qatar 1812km holds a special place for many fans, drivers and teams alike, and we will work closely with all involved to reschedule the race for later in the 2026 season,” he added.

The WEC round was the first major motorsport event in the region to be cancelled since the conflict erupted at the weekend, closing airspace in the Gulf region and causing travel chaos.

Formula One in the spotlight

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are both due to host Formula One races in April, and Ben Sulayem said the FIA was monitoring developments across the region.

Iranian missiles struck Doha, Dubai, the Bahraini capital Manama and Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

Bahrain’s race is scheduled as the fourth of 24 on the calendar on April 12, with Jeddah the weekend after, and had already sold out all grandstand tickets in the week before the conflict started.

Rescheduling either or both will be difficult, given searing heat later in the year as well as restricted room for movement on a congested calendar.

Replacing one or the other with European alternatives would be more likely, with media speculation already suggesting Imola, France’s Le Castellet and Portugal’s Portimao could be possible candidates.

F1 always has back-up plans, with teams using charter flights or reaching Melbourne via routes avoiding the Middle East for this weekend’s season-opening race in Australia.

There was no immediate evidence of approaches to other circuits.

“With 40 days to the race, it is too early to assess the impact that the regional situation may or may not have on the race weekend,” the Bahrain International Circuit authorities said in a statement.

“From an operational perspective, BIC continues its planning for the race weekend, and our dedicated team and offices at the circuit are working to that effect.”

F1 sources said the sport was still several weeks away from the point of having to make a decision, and the safety and security of everyone who might be attending would remain the priority.

The sport is liaising closely with local authorities as well as the British foreign office and US state department. Current foreign office advice on Bahrain is to avoid all but essential travel to the island kingdom.

Reuters