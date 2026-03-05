Motoring

BYD launches new Blade Battery with ‘disruptive’ charging speed

Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in less than 12 minutes in very low temperatures

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Chinese carmaker BYD's chairman Wang Chuanfu on Thursday launched the second generation of the Blade Battery. (Feature China)

Chinese carmaker BYD’s chairman Wang Chuanfu on Thursday launched the second generation of the Blade Battery, with what he says is a “disruptive” charging speed in extremely cold environments.

The new Blade Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in less than 12 minutes in temperatures as low as -20ºC, enabling a driving range of 777km, Wang told an event from the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen.

Reuters

