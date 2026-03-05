BYD launches new Blade Battery with ‘disruptive’ charging speed

Chinese carmaker BYD’s chairman Wang Chuanfu on Thursday launched the second generation of the Blade Battery, with what he says is a “disruptive” charging speed in extremely cold environments.
The new Blade Battery can be charged from 20% to 97% in less than 12 minutes in temperatures as low as -20ºC, enabling a driving range of 777km, Wang told an event from the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen.
Reuters
