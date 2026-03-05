Citroën Basalt about to make its SA debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Basalt is going up against similarly coupé-inspired rivals such as the Tata Curvv.

Citroën South Africa has confirmed the new Basalt will go on sale locally by the end of the first quarter.

The newcomer introduces an SUV coupé body style to the French brand’s local line-up and will compete in the B-segment passenger vehicle market.

With its sloping roofline and raised ride height, the Basalt is intended to bridge the gap between a traditional hatchback and a compact SUV.

Exterior features include a sculpted piano black radiator grille with the brand’s signature chevrons, LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 3D-effect taillamps and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The model measures 4,352mm in length and 1,765mm in width, giving it a longer but slightly narrower footprint than rivals such as the Tata Curvv. Boot capacity is rated at 470l, while the 2,651mm wheelbase should provide adequate rear legroom.

Top-tier Basalt models ride on 16-inch alloy wheels. (Citroën Basalt)

Power comes from a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated unit produces 60kW and 115Nm, while the turbocharged version delivers 81kW and 205Nm. Depending on the variant, power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual, six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The Basalt will feature elevated ground clearance intended to suit a range of South African driving conditions. It will also incorporate the brand’s advanced comfort programme, which includes suspension and seating designed to prioritise ride comfort.

Inside, overseas models feature equipment such as automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, ventilated seats, cruise control, folding electric mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel, three USB ports, wireless charging and leatherette seat upholstery. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also offered, along with a 360º surround-view camera.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child-seat anchor points and tyre-pressure monitoring.

Further details, including local specifications and pricing, will be announced closer to the model’s launch.