F1 champion Lando Norris says he’s as hungry as ever for wins

Lando Norris says winning his first Formula One championship has only made him hungry for more as he gears up to launch his title defence at the Australian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver said on Thurday that claiming the drivers’ crown had not changed his work ethic or his desire to be regarded a “hunter” rather than “the hunted”.

“I’ve probably done the most training and things during the course of the off-season than I’ve ever done,” the Briton told reporters at Albert Park.

“So it’s certainly not the case that I was relaxing more or partying more or whatever it might have been. It was quite the opposite, in fact. I’m still just as hungry. I think it made me want it more, in a way, because you get that feeling. The same as when you have one win, you want another one in a race.

“For me, it was the same feeling as a championship: that one is amazing, but then you definitely want to achieve two.”

Norris won last year’s race from pole after arriving in Melbourne raving about the car’s performance during winter testing.

Even if you’re second, third or fourth quickest, I don’t think that’s on the back foot. I think that’s still a very good position to start in. And I think in previous years where it’s been harder to improve over the course of a season, we’ve certainly proved that you could — Lando Norris

The constructors champions are less bullish about the MCL40 car’s off-season performance this year, with team boss Andrea Stella saying they are a step behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

Norris’s teammate, Oscar Piastri, who led last year’s championship before finishing third, was reserved about their early-season prospects, saying on Wednesday they should not be considered favourites to win in Melbourne.

Norris was more upbeat. “Even if you’re second, third or fourth quickest, I don’t think that’s on the back foot,” he said. “I think that’s still a very good position to start in. And I think in previous years where it’s been harder to improve over the course of a season, we’ve certainly proved that you could.”

This year’s championship has plenty of unknowns due to F1’s major overhaul to chassis and engine regulations. Ferrari’s seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said drivers face their most challenging season ever as they grapple with the power management demands of the more electrified engines.

Norris said he is still adapting to the changes and would probably continue to well into the season.

“[It will] probably [be] at least a third of the way through this year — until we drive different tracks, different tyres, different tarmacs, different weather conditions — until I can get close to that level of accuracy that I was requiring last year.”

Reuters