Franchitti signs off GMA T.50s track supercar with blistering Bahrain lap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The T.50s is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.9l V12 producing 567kW at 11,500 rpm.

Four-time IndyCar champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti has signed off on the track-only Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Niki Lauda for production after final prototype testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Scottish development driver recorded a lap time of 1:53.03 during testing, more than seven seconds quicker than the circuit’s GT3 benchmark, marking the final stage of the car’s development programme.

According to Gordon Murray Automotive’s engineering team, the Bahrain circuit was chosen for the concluding prototype test because of the demanding conditions it places on a vehicle. The track allows engineers to assess braking performance, tyre wear and chassis stability under high thermal and mechanical loads.

During the evaluation, Franchitti recorded a peak longitudinal braking force of 3G, while lateral forces reached 2.7G through high-speed corners. The car also exceeded 296km/h during the test programme.

Engineers used the sessions to finalise chassis setup, aerodynamic profiles and high-speed stability. With Franchitti’s sign-off complete, final calibration of the suspension, brakes, engine management and throttle response will now be applied to production models.

Only 25 units of the T.50s will be built. (GMA)

Customer car production has already begun in the UK, with several examples nearing completion. Only 25 units of the T.50s will be built, with deliveries expected by mid-2026 to buyers in North America, Europe and other global markets.

The T.50s is the track-focused variant of the T.50 supercar and was named after the late three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda. Each of the 25 examples will carry a unique commemorative name linked to one of Murray’s first 25 Grand Prix victories as a designer.

The car weighs under 900kg and is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.9l V12 developed with Cosworth. The engine produces 567kW at 11,500 rpm and revs to 12,100 rpm.

Power is delivered through a bespoke six-speed paddle-shift gearbox supplied by Xtrac. The T.50s retains the central driving position used in the road-going model and features an adjustable aerodynamic package capable of generating up to 1,200kg of downforce.

Most of the car’s components are unique to the track model, including its carbon-fibre monocoque, bodywork and suspension configuration.

The vehicles are being hand-built in the UK in collaboration with motorsport engineering specialist Multimatic, with production expected to run through to mid-2026.