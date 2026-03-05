REVIEW | Updated Land Rover Defender 90 blends ruggedness with refinement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Its short wheelbase still makes the 90 the range’s most agile trail weapon.

It’s been more than five years since the new-generation Land Rover Defender was launched to continue an iconic 78-year-old off-road bloodline — not without some controversy, with some old-school adherents accusing the brand of selling its workhorse soul.

With its unibody design, independent suspension and new-found refinement, the modern Defender is a very different beast to the classic Land Rover that was built on a ladder-frame chassis with solid axles, but its ability to handle rugged terrain is unchanged, and it’s the brand’s best-selling model range.

Half a decade on, the line-up has been freshened up with a facelift and tech updates across 90, 110 and 130 body designs.

Revised headlights, smoked rear lamps and fresh colour options headline the exterior updates, along with a new textured pattern for the bonnet inserts and side vents. All models get gloss-black wheel centre caps and matching grille bar, complemented by a dark oval badge.

Inside, the touchscreen grows to 33cm. Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control becomes available as an option for the first time, automatically adjusting the speed over rough trails so drivers can concentrate on steering.

A new driver attention monitor delivers audio-visual alerts if it deems drivers aren’t paying attention to the road. This feature, like the lane-keeping assist function, can be disabled if it becomes intrusive, and is stored in the car’s memory so it doesn’t have to be done every time it is started.

The adventure-ready cabin gains an enlarged touchscreen. (DENIS DROPPA)

On test is the Defender 90 3.0D D250 X-Dynamic SE priced at R1,801,100. There is also a D350 HSE version with more power and spec for R1,958,000.

The enlarged infotainment system is generally intuitive to use, with large icons. There are separate physical controls for the aircon system and audio volume, making these oft-used features quick and easy to access.

It features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection, a wireless phone charger, and front and rear USB ports.

The cabin blends a plush, upmarket look with an adventurous character. Thick rubber floor mats, exposed screw heads and robust grab handles attest to the car’s outdoorsy role.

The cabin is roomy and will happily accommodate four adults. Boot space is where the short-wheelbase Landy sacrifices practicality, shrinking from 857l to 297l compared to the more family-focused Defender 110. Without the rear seats flipped down there’s barely space for a couple of tog bags.

At 4,583mm the Defender 90 is 435mm shorter than the 110, making it more agile in parking lots and tight off-road trails. That said, it is wide and still has a relatively large turning circle due to the permanent all-wheel drive, and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and rear headrests limit rearward visibility, making life tricky in parking lots. The reversing camera certainly comes in handy.

Side-hinged tailgate with externally mounted spare wheel underscores the Defender’s off-road identity, while smoked tail lights add a contemporary edge. (DENIS DROPPA)

It has a very smooth ride, even on gravel. Overall refinement is impressive and the boxy vehicle cuts silently through the air. When driving the 90 you don’t get a sense of being in a downsized Defender; it has that typically solid family feel and sense of substance.

The 90 is properly equipped for hardcore off-road expeditions with its full-time all-wheel drive, height-adjustable air suspension, low range and modes for various types of terrain. Its short wheelbase gives it superior breakover angles to its larger cousins, and the Defender 90 remains the range’s most capable trail weapon. It handles sharp crests and tight, technical trails more effectively than the longer 110 and 130.

With up to 500mm of axle articulation, the wheels maintain contact with the ground on uneven surfaces, providing superior off-road capability alongside its 900mm wading depth. The air suspension raised to its maximum height offers a towering 291mm ground clearance and keeps the vehicle’s underside and bumpers out of harm’s way.

Turning a dial in the Terrain Response system selects modes like Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock Crawl, with the drivetrain automatically selecting the appropriate settings. With low-range mode and downhill assist providing additional traction when needed, the Defender 90 is combat-ready for the toughest trails.

The Defender 90's boot is not family sized. (DENIS DROPPA)

A video feed on the infotainment screen shows the area obscured by the bonnet when driving over steep crests. This ClearSight Ground View system also shows where the front wheels are pointing, which one can sometimes lose track of in mud.

The 3.0l turbo diesel with outputs of 183kW and 570Nm is a fairly lusty performer that gets the heavy vehicle off the mark briskly and provides easy cruising ability. It is a refined engine that adds to the Defender’s general quiet and polished aura, and given its chunky shape, this Landy delivers minimal wind noise.

For its weight and power, it’s economical too, and the tester averaged 10l/100km.

The Defender 90 marries modern luxury and technology with the unshakeable mud-plugging ability that built its legend. Though its three doors and small boot limit family practicality, the 90 is the most off-road-focused Defender in the range.