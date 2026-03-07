Motor racing – Verstappen crashes out in first qualifying session in Australia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing crashes his car at turn one during Formula One Melbourne free practice and qualifying at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7 2025.

Max Verstappen said a “weird” braking failure caused him to crash out in the first session of Australian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after the four-time world champion lost grip and slammed his Red Bull into a barrier.

Verstappen skidded out at turn one of the lakeside circuit but was unharmed and exited the car, having failed to record a lap time.

“The car just locked down the rear axle. Fantastic,” the Dutchman said on the team radio.

“I didn’t speak to the team yet or look into any data, but to lose a car like that on the braking, I’ve never experienced that in my life,” he told Sky later.

Max Verstappen is OUT of Qualifying, with no time set! 😳



This is the moment where the Red Bull driver spins into the wall at Turn 1 👇#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/M2XKoapEMl — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026

“I hit the pedal, and suddenly the whole rear axle just completely locked up. So, definitely a bit weird.”

Mercedes driver George Russell took pole position ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Formula One’s new engine era has proved a steep learning curve for drivers, and Verstappen was scathing of the changes during the off-season, calling them “anti-racing”.

Condemned to starting near the back of the grid, or in the pit lane depending on repairs, Verstappen is now pinning his hopes on rivals struggling with the long runs in race conditions on Sunday.

“There are so many unknowns, of course, at the moment that we still need to get on top of,” he said.

“Yeah, we’ll see tomorrow what we can do.”

In his absence, Isack Hadjar qualified third.

Being Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull has been a poisoned chalice for a slew of drivers, with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda both moving on last season.

But 21-year-old Frenchman Hadjar was a model of composure during qualifying and said he felt no extra pressure to perform after Verstappen’s setback.

“I might be P3, but if Max were running the whole session, then I don’t know if I would be here,” he said.

“So that’s a shame. I want to compare myself with the best, and today [Saturday] that didn’t happen, so we’ll do that next time in China.”

Hadjar’s fastest lap in qualifying was nearly eight-tenths of a second slower than Russell’s, and he gave Red Bull no chance of reeling them in in Melbourne.

“No,” he said bluntly.

“And I think after turn one, if we keep our position, then we have a good race, I think.

“But yeah, we simply don’t have the pace to win.”

Reuters