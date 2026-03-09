Caterham reveals exclusive new Seven HWM Edition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caterham claims a power-to-weight ratio of 280kW/tonne, with a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 220km/h.

Caterham has unveiled a limited-edition Seven sports car developed in collaboration with UK dealership HWM (Hersham and Walton Motors).

Called the Seven HWM Edition, the exclusive new model draws inspiration from the 1951 HWM-Alta Grand Prix car. Only 19 examples will be produced for the UK market, with prices starting at £57,990 (R1.29m).

Founded in 1938, HWM built a reputation in motorsport after World War 2. The team recorded several international race results with the HWM-Alta, including seven victories and multiple podium finishes. Its drivers included Sir Stirling Moss.

Each of the 19 cars will be finished in HWM Green, a colour matched to the original 1951 race car. Exterior highlights include side-panel louvres inspired by the HWM-Alta, a bespoke nose-cone grille and a centrally mounted chrome fuel filler cap. Components such as the suspension wishbones, anti-roll bar and headlight brackets are finished in Retro Grey.

The car also features a special HWM Caterham nose-cone badge and a numbered plaque on the passenger side of the dashboard identifying each example as “1 of 19”.

Inside, the cabin features a hand-turned aluminium SuperSprint dashboard with Smiths chrome dials, a solid metal master cut-off switch and a polished wooden quick-release Moto-Lita steering wheel. The gear knob and handbrake are finished in chrome, while buyers can choose between leather or composite race seats with HWM branding.

Mechanically, the 560kg HWM Edition is based on the Caterham Seven 420 which means it’s powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0l Duratec four-cylinder engine producing 156kW at 7,600rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Based in Walton-on-Thames in Surrey, HWM now operates primarily as a luxury sports car dealership. The company became Caterham’s retailer for south-east England in 2023 and supports customers with both road and race cars.