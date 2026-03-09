Max Verstappen to compete in 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will compete in the 2026 Nürburgring 24 Hours as part of a programme run by Verstappen Racing in partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

The team confirmed it will take part in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), including NLS2, as part of its preparations for the endurance classic at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in May.

The car’s Red Bull-branded livery was revealed through a BASE jump stunt in Meppen, Germany. Athlete Max Manow performed a 131m jump into a cooling tower to unveil the design for the Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing entry.

Fans will be able to watch the 24-hour race live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.

In the build-up to the event, the team plans to compete in several races, including NLS1, NLS2 and the Nürburgring 24 Hours Qualifiers. The car will run with starting No 3.

Verstappen will share driving duties with Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

The Dutch driver is scheduled to make his first appearance in the series at NLS2 on March 21 as preparation for the Nürburgring 24 Hours, while continuing to compete in the Formula One season.

“The Nürburgring is a special place. There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now,” said Verstappen.

“Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, which we won. That 1/2 preparation is very valuable, as we have learnt a lot that we can take into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race.

“We’ve got a strong line-up with Dani, Jules and Lucas and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Now it’s about putting in the right preparations before the events so we can maximise everything in the races.”

TimesLIVE