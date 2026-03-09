Ryan Blaney ends Tyler Reddick’s winning streak with victory in Arizona

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ryan Blaney, the 2023 Cup champion, led 28 laps overall and held off Christopher Bell, on four tyres, by 0.399 seconds for his 18th career win.

Nothing could stop Ryan Blaney in the Arizona desert on Sunday.

The Team Penske driver overcame two loose wheels after pit service and denied Tyler Reddick the chance for a Nascar record-setting fourth straight victory to open a season, winning the Straight Talk Wireless 500 over Christopher Bell at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

After a track-record-tying 12th caution, Blaney, who made a late two-tyre stop, started second to Ty Gibbs on a 12-lap sprint, but he manoeuvred his No 12 Ford under the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who was seeking his first Cup Series win.

Kyle Larson, Gibbs and Denny Hamlin completed the top five.

“Just perseverance. Everybody in the 12 group persevered all day,” Blaney said after his second Phoenix victory. “We had a few mistakes that we’ll learn from and get better. We had to come from the back a few times.”

The call for a two-tyre stop by Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler turned out to be the winning one in the end.

“The 20 [Bell] was the best car, but Jonathan made a great call to take two. We were able to get the lead and hold him off,” Blaney said. “I don’t know how many more laps we could have held off [Bell].”

Gibbs fell short and is 0-for-127 in his Cup career.

“That’s unfortunate,” said the 23-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. “I think I could have done some things better there. Very happy with my team. I’m with the right guys.”

Bell led a race-high 176 laps, while Ford won for the third time in the past four Phoenix races.

Seeking his fourth straight win, Reddick came home eighth in his No 45 Toyota.

Polesitter Joey Logano and Team Penske teammates Blaney and Austin Cindric ran 1-2-3 until Blaney’s Ford rolled the centre better than Logano’s No 22 in a gaggle of cars and took the lead for the first time.

Stage 1 ended with Blaney taking the chequered flag, followed by Bell, Logano, Reddick and Hamlin.

Kyle Busch and Shane van Gisbergen had issues on lap 93 for the second caution. Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott had trouble together on lap 104.

Hindered by a tyre vibration, third-place Chase Briscoe’s right tyre blew out seven circuits after passing Reddick on lap 125 and smacked the wall for the fourth yellow.

Tyres became even more of an issue on lap 158 as Noah Gragson’s No 4 Ford, William Byron’s No 24 Chevrolet, Connor Zilisch’s No 88 Chevrolet and Michael McDowell’s No 71 Chevrolet all experienced rubber failure.

Hamlin, who did not take two tyres while leading late in the Championship Race last November and lost the title to Larson, did so this time on the ensuing pit stop and easily moved to the front. However, Bell won Stage 2 with Hamlin, Logano, Chris Buescher and Bubba Wallace behind.

Logano spun Ross Chastain to create the race’s hardest hit, Cindric’s No 2 Ford, on lap 217.

Contact with AJ Allmendinger ended Logano’s day on lap 254, and Elliott, Van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were among those receiving damage.

Reuters