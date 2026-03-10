Formula Two considering options if Middle East races are cancelled

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula Two, a support series on the Formula One calendar, is considering racing elsewhere if scheduled rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month are cancelled due to conflict in the region.

“I think they’re looking at some potential alternatives,” Cadillac F1 team CEO Dan Towriss, whose American test driver Colton Herta is racing in Formula Two with the Hitech team, said in a video call after Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

“There may be another F2 race opportunity that comes up, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t think we know enough yet to know how big, how long or how extended that break will be for Colton.”

Formula Two has a test session scheduled for Bahrain from March 25 to 27 before the grand prix weekend from April 10 to 12, and a decision on their races could come before Formula One.

If the two Middle Eastern rounds are cancelled amid US and Israeli air strikes on Iran, with Iranian drones and missiles hitting some Gulf capitals, Formula Two would have no scheduled race until Monaco from June 4 to 7, whereas Formula One goes to Miami and Montreal in May.

An F2 source told Reuters a standalone round in Europe to fill the gap would be possible providing the circuit had the necessary timing infrastructure, but no decision had been taken and there was no immediate consensus.

Formula One looks likely to leave it as late as possible to make a decision on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, though the expectation is for the races to be cancelled without replacement.

The F1 freight deadline for Bahrain is after next weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

“We’ll let the officials do what they need to do, and I have every confidence they’ll make the right decision for the sport,” said Towriss.

Reuters