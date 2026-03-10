HSBC raises 2026 oil forecast to $80 per barrel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prices jumped after the conflict prompted the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint through which about a fifth of global oil supply passes.

HSBC on Tuesday raised its 2026 average Brent oil price forecast by $15 (R244) to $80 (R1,304) per barrel and lifted its WTI outlook by $14 (R228) to $76 (R1,239).

Brent prices have gained more than 27% since the war involving Iran began last week, while WTI has risen about 33%. Both benchmarks briefly topped $119 (R1,940) on Monday, their highest levels since mid‑2022.

Brent oil price forecasts. (Reuters)

The shutdown has led major Opec producers, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE, to reduce shipments as vessel traffic across the region stalls.

Brent was down 6.7% at $92.06 (R1,501), while WTI fell 5.7% to $89.21 (R1,454) at 1pm GMT after US President Donald Trump said the Middle East war could end soon, easing worries about prolonged supply disruptions.

Reuters