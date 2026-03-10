Lavish new Bentley Bentayga Artenara Edition breaks cover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The special edition model is named after the village of Artenara in Gran Canaria, Spain.

Bentley has unveiled the Bentayga Artenara Edition.

Built to celebrate the model’s “pinnacle design features”, it’s named after the village of Artenara in Gran Canaria, Spain, which sits about 1,200m above sea level and overlooks the Roque Bentayga peak from which the luxury SUV takes its name.

The Artenara Edition is offered with two powertrain options. Buyers can choose the mighty 404kW/770Nm 4.0l turbocharged V8 in either standard or extended wheelbase form, or the slightly more fuel-efficient 330kW/700Nm 3.0l V6 hybrid unit in standard wheelbase configuration.

The Bentayga Artenara Edition can be had with either V8 or V6 Hybrid power. (Bentley)

Standout exterior highlights include Mulliner design elements such as Bentley’s double-diamond grille and Artenara Edition-badged wing vents. Bright chrome exterior trim comes standard, while the marque’s optional Blackline Specification replaces the chrome with darker detailing, along with a gloss black front skid panel and rear diffuser.

The SUV rides on gigantic 22-inch Mulliner alloy wheels finished in painted grey with polished pockets as standard. Optional alternatives include the same design in gloss black with granite pockets or a fully polished finish. Buyers can also specify Bentley’s new 23-inch Super Lux wheel.

22-inch Mulliner alloy wheels finished in painted grey with polished pockets are fitted as standard. (Bentley)

Inside the cabin, the design theme references the mountainous terrain around the village of Artenara. A motif inspired by the landscape appears as an etching on the dashboard fascia, alongside the geographic coordinates of Roque Bentayga. The pattern is repeated in the seat shoulder panels, door trim and welcome light projection.

Other edition-specific details include illuminated treadplates and wing vents featuring Artenara Edition badging.

Inside, the design theme references the mountainous terrain around the village of Artenara. (Bentley)

Bentley offers the Artenara Edition in eight exterior colours: Beluga, Granite, Pale Brodgar, Glacier White, Sequin Blue, Dark Sapphire, Verdant and Havana.

Each is paired with a coordinated three-colour interior scheme. For example, the Pale Brodgar specification combines a Portland and Beluga interior with Linen accents and Piano Linen veneer. Another option pairs a Verdant Green exterior with Saddle and Camel leather, along with Cumbrian Green accents and Piano Cumbrian Green veneer. A more contemporary configuration features Sequin Blue paintwork combined with the Blackline specification, gloss black wheels and black brake callipers.

Inside, Linen and Beluga leather are contrasted with light blue accents on the fascia, centre console, steering wheel and embroidered Bentley wing emblems.

While Bentley has developed these eight recommended specifications, customers can configure the Bentayga Artenara Edition in other colours and finishes through the company’s Mulliner personalisation division.

Pricing and local availability are yet to be confirmed.