More than 60 taxis taken off Gauteng roads in safety crackdown

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela praised the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate's work but was disappointed by drivers who continue breaking the law. File photo

More than 60 minibus taxis have been taken off the road in Gauteng during recent stop-and-search operations aimed at improving road safety and enforcing traffic laws.

The operations were carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) with officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation. The provincial government said the inspections form part of ongoing efforts to increase law enforcement visibility and deal with lawlessness on the roads.

According to the Gauteng transport and roads department, intensified operations took place between March 1 and 8 in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. Authorities targeted major public and scholar transport routes considered high-risk.

During the operation, GTI officers:

discontinued 66 minibus taxis;

impounded five taxis for failing to meet basic road safety requirements; and

discontinued an additional 95 private vehicles.

Officials said several vehicles were found with serious defects that could pose serious risks to other road users, including:

faulty braking systems;

worn tyres;

broken headlights;

defective brake lights or indicators; and

cracked windscreens.

We will continue to intensify enforcement to ensure vehicles operating on our public roads are roadworthy and operators are fully compliant with traffic laws — Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Gauteng roads and transport MEC

Officers also:

issued more than 1,000 manual infringement notices; and

processed more than 1,308 electronic fines using the inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

Inspectors uncovered widespread non-compliance in the public transport sector, finding:

289 minibus taxi operators were driving without valid licences; and

139 minibuses were operating without valid licence discs.

Police also made 11 arrests during the operations:

10 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol; and

one person was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela praised the inspectorate’s work but said she is disappointed by drivers who continue to break the law.

“The work of the GTI must be commended and serve as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to safer roads and accountable public transport operations. We will continue to intensify enforcement to ensure vehicles operating on our public roads are roadworthy and operators are fully compliant with traffic laws,” she said.

The safety of road users remains the provincial government’s top priority and the stop-and-search operations would continue, she added

“Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the department continues to reinforce the message that lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads will not be tolerated.”

