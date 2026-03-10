Nissan Leaf named 2026 Women’s World Car of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Nissan Leaf debuted in June 2025 with advanced tech and a better driving range.

The third-generation Nissan Leaf has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) title.

The awards, founded in 2009 by New Zealand journalist Sandy Myhre, comprise an international and exclusive jury of female automotive journalists.

The Nissan Leaf beat 55 vehicles to the title, including the Mercedes-Benz CLA, which was recently crowned the 2026 European Car of the Year, and the Lamborghini Temerario supercar powered by a hybrid V8 engine.

WWCOTY evaluates vehicles based on what matters most to drivers, including safety, design, value, ease of use and environmental impact, according to the competition’s organisers.

The 86 women journalists praised the Leaf for its realistic approach to electric mobility, balance of advanced electric performance and simple, enjoyable day‑to‑day driving. It is claimed to return up to 621km of driving range on a single top up, with up to 418km available in only 30 minutes.

“In our voting we have focused on vehicles that stand out not only for their figures or technology but for how effectively they respond to people’s real, everyday needs,” said Marta García, executive president of WWCOTY.

“The Nissan Leaf represents a mature and intelligent vision of electrification, one that makes electric mobility truly usable and accessible.”

“New Leaf being named overall winner by the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year is a proud moment for everyone at Nissan,” said Nissan president and CEO Ivan Espinosa.

“Leaf helped bring electric driving into the mainstream, and this new generation carries that mission forward. It’s designed to make going electric easier and more enjoyable for more people around the world.”

The first-generation Nissan Leaf was launched in South Africa in 2013 as the country’s first electric vehicle, but was discontinued a few years later, with Nissan deciding not to import the second-generation model.

Nissan South Africa, which recently announced it will sell its local manufacturing plant to Chery, said the Leaf doesn’t feature in its future model plans.

