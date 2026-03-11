Call 911! Porsche boss looks to petrol-powered icons for margin revival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has announced plans to draw on high-margin sports cars, such as the 911, to recoup losses from a turbulent 2025.

Porsche’s new CEO announced plans on Wednesday to draw on high-margin sports cars, such as the iconic 911, to recoup losses from a turbulent 2025 marked by tariff costs, electrification mis-steps and the collapse of its sales in China.

In his debut earnings report since taking the helm in January, new CEO Michael Leiters gave the first hints of his plan to revive the struggling Volkswagen subsidiary, pledging a shift to higher-margin products and intensified cost cuts.

“You can well imagine that over the last 70 days or so, I’ve worked hard with my team to delve into every detail of our strengths and weaknesses,” Leiters told investors, after the company reported a 93% slump in operating profit in 2025.

The initial strategy, to be “pursued with urgency as the next few months unfold”, will target a simplified model lineup while assessing options priced above two-door sporty models, such as the 911 and 718 and the Cayenne SUV, where personalised features can boost margins further.

“We have to be leaner, that’s for sure. We are not looking at volume,” Leiters said.

Porsche today offers a six‑model global lineup, covering everything from the entry-point compact Macan SUVs to high-performance sports cars and EVs.

This includes China, once a highly profitable market for Porsche but where sales plunged by more than a quarter in 2025 as local rivals, such as BYD and Xiaomi, built their market share with more affordable, tech-driven luxury SUVs.

Porsche’s new CEO said the Chinese market still offered potential in a shrinking market for combustion engines, but stressed that the carmaker would not compete in the EV market, where a brutal price war continues.

Globally, Porsche delivered 10% fewer cars in 2025, with declines across all regions except the US, where they stagnated.

Porsche forecast a modest recovery in its group operating return on sales in the range of 5.5% to 7.5% in 2026, after it collapsed to 1.1% in 2025 from 14.1% a year before.

The company cut its proposed dividend for the past year to €1.00 (R19.01) per ordinary share and €1.01 (R19.20) per preferred share, after earnings were hit by €3.9bn (R74.15bn) in extraordinary charges.

These included around €2.4bn (R47.55bn) in charges from a strategic pivot away from electric cars as well as around €700m (R13.31bn) in tariff costs.

The strategic reversal was announced by Leiters’ predecessor Oliver Blume prior to his departure.

Blume, who remains CEO of Volkswagen, already negotiated almost 4,000 job cuts at Porsche, with a second package of planned measures falling on Leiters, who said this initial reduction was “not sufficient”.

Leiters, who built his early career at Porsche before stints as Ferrari’s chief technology officer and CEO of McLaren, promised further details on his strategy in the autumn.

Reuters