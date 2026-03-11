Everything you need to know about the new electric Mercedes-Benz VLE

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new luxury people mover is sleeker and powered by an all-electric powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new VLE; an all-electric and sleeker essence of the V-Class MPV designed for new levels of efficiency, comfort and functionality, with space for up to eight people.

Depending on specification, the VLE can be fitted with individual and bench-type seats, which can have either manual or automatic operation, the latter adjustable in many ways and remotely via an app or the MBUX system, using a set of pre-programmed modes via the “Remote Variable Rear Space” feature.

“Baggage” mode moves all seats forward to maximise cargo space, while “Executive” mode moves the seats as far back as possible to maximise legroom in the first rear seating row. People & Baggage mode balances space, while the “Standard” mode moves all seats back to the standard position.

An electric Grand Comfort Seat with an additional pillow, wireless charging, lumbar support, massage function and calf support is available on request, and all the pews feature four integrated wheels that allow for effortless back and forth movement, and can be locked in any position. The seats can be removed and stored elsewhere, turning the VLE into a cargo carrier with 4,078l of space. The VLE standard boot area is 795l.

When used to ferry passengers, the occupants enter the VLE through twin electric sliding doors with a retractable window and optional hand-free access. The interior includes a panoramic glass roof, surround ambient lighting with electric sun blinds, three climate control systems, and a retractable, 79cm panoramic screen multimedia split-screen with 8K resolution that plays back videos and games while an integrated eight-megapixel camera allows occupants to capture pictures in motion.

An optional, 22-speaker Burmester Surround Sound System adds to the immersive experience, while flexible folding tables and video conferencing ability turn the VLE into a mobile workstation.

The rear section is a luxury haven, with seats that are adjustable for a variety of purposes, plus a large video screen and camera. (MERCEDES-BENZ)

A wide range of packages and options enables customers to customise the VLE’s interior and exterior through four trim lines comprising standard equipment; AMG Line; AMG Line Plus; and Exclusive. Four optional equipment packages include Advanced; Advanced Plus; Premium and Premium Plus.

The Night Package, and a wide selection of 19-inch to 22-inch light alloy wheels and trim elements, offer more individualisation options, while customers can also choose from three different centre consoles. Wireless charging pads, stowage compartments, an interior fragrance generator, an AI-powered Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MBOS), over-the-air updates, and three screens behind a large glass surface up front are integrated.

Propulsion is pure electric. It launches in VLE 300 4Matic guise powered by 800V architecture and a 115kWh battery producing 203kW. It can be recharged for a range of up to 355km within 15 minutes. Total driving range is more than 700km, and it’s also able to tow up to 2.5 tonnes with a Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.

The all-new electric Mercedes-Benz VLE cabin with less clutter and larger screens is available in multiple design styles. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

The VLE 400 4MATIC electric model with more than 300kW and a 700km range, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds, will debut. Two models with lithium-iron-phosphate-cathode (LFP) batteries will follow in 2027, delivering a usable energy content of 80kWh.

A new Airmatic suspension creates the wafting effect of a family or business limo, while rear-axle steering adds to agility and nimbleness in built-up areas. Distance Assist Distronic, lane change assist, collision prevention manoeuvring and a rear-view camera are standard fitment, but semi-autonomous steering is optional in the launch specification.

Every vehicle is equipped with 10 cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors for driving assistance. The company’s Pre-safe is included, with up to 11 airbags integrated.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa says the new VLE will be sold here in 2027.