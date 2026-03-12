Audi introduces new entry-level A3 Sportback model

Audi South Africa has added a new A3 Sportback S line derivative to its local line-up.
Priced from R769,000 and powered by a 110kW/250Nm 1.4l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, the newcomer sits below the S line Plus and S line Black models as the entry point to the A3 Sportback range.
Audi says its introduction also establishes a clearer S line trim hierarchy across the A3 range, with three specification levels that progressively add equipment and styling.
The entry-level S line model features 18-inch alloy wheels, sport seats upholstered in cloth, LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and a six-speaker sound system. Other standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, an auto-dimming interior mirror, folding exterior mirrors and lumbar support.
Above it sits the S line Plus, priced from R808,200 for the Sportback and R823,200 for the Sedan. This version adds the S line interior package with artificial leather and cloth upholstery, sport seats with “S” badging, full LED headlights, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a Sonos premium sound system, additional ambient lighting and dark aluminium interior trim.
At the top of the range is the S line Black, priced from R834,500 for the Sportback and R849,500 for the Sedan. It introduces styling additions such as black 18-inch alloy wheels, the Black Styling Plus package, privacy glass and entry LED projection lighting.
While the S line derivative is only available as a Sportback, the S line Plus and S line Black models are offered in both Sportback and Sedan body styles.
Like the rest of Audi’s range in South Africa, the A3 is sold with a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan service and maintenance plan.
TimesLIVE
