Honda flags $3.6bn loss this year as EV restructuring costs widen

Honda is the latest global car company to warn of a multibillion-dollar hit due to cooling demand for EVs.

Honda warned on Thursday it would tumble to a loss of $3.6bn (R59.62bn) this year, hit by the widening cost of restructuring its struggling electric vehicle (EV) business.

Japan’s second-largest carmaker becomes the latest global car company to warn of a multibillion-dollar hit due to cooling demand for EVs, especially in the US.

Under President Donald Trump, Washington has pulled the plug on government support for EVs, forcing Ford and Stellantis to rethink their strategies.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the carmaker would scrap development of some planned EV models and instead put more effort into hybrids, demand for which has surged in the US and elsewhere.

The Japanese carmaker now expects to lose ¥570bn (R59.41bn) in the year to the end of March vs a previous forecast for a profit of ¥550bn (R57.33bn).

The company said it expects to incur ¥2.5-trillion (R260.55bn) in expenses and losses over multiple financial years due to the strategy shift.

Mibe and executive vice president Noriya Kaihara will voluntarily forego the equivalent of 30% of their compensation for three months, while some other executives will forego 20%, the carmaker added.

Honda plans to announce a revamped mid-to-long-term business strategy in the next fiscal year.

Reuters