Six used V8 super sedans offering maximum bang for your buck

The BMW M3 shocked enthusiasts when its fourth generation debuted as the first and only V8-powered model.

The late 2000s to early 2010s were a golden era for car enthusiasts. Automakers were still bold enough to dream up outlandish creations, pushing the envelope with ideas that would likely never make it past a boardroom today.

Better yet, it was the sweet spot before the full digital takeover, meaning you got the best of both worlds: cars that felt modern and well-engineered, with enough tech to stay contemporary, yet still packed with the engines and raw driving experiences that have since been dulled or erased by emissions laws, fuel economy regulations and shifting priorities.

That spirit was especially evident in the high-performance sedan segment, where ordinary four-door cars were fitted with monstrous engines and enough power to scare supercars.

So if you’re in the market for one of these backroad brawlers, what can you expect to pay? The latest AutoTrader used-car listing data suggests they’re still surprisingly attainable.

Let’s see what the second-hand market has to offer.

The Audi RS4 could rev to 8,250rpm. (Audi UK)

Audi RS4 (B7)

The B7-generation RS4 remains one of the most interesting sedans of its era. Its 4.2l naturally aspirated V8, later shared with the original R8, revs to a giddy 8,250rpm and produces a healthy 309kW. Power is sent through a six-speed manual and a rear-biased Quattro all-wheel drive system with a Torsen centre differential, a combination that feels increasingly rare today.

As one of the last high-revving Audi V8s before turbocharging took over, the RS4 has become one of the more desirable modern RS models. It was technically ambitious as well, introducing Audi’s Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) suspension, which mechanically links dampers diagonally to reduce pitch and roll without relying on electronic intervention.

With an average 200,334km on the clock, most examples have been used with gusto, so overall condition and service history matter more than mileage alone. While build quality is strong, known issues include DRC failures, which can be expensive to rectify, and carbon build-up that requires manual cleaning of the intake ports. At an average price of R295,989, it remains a compellingly priced V8 super sedan with strong long-term appeal. Look for the rarer wagon if you want an even stealthier family performance car.

The M3's 4.0l naturally aspirated S65 V8 was derived from the V10 found in the E60 M5. (BMW)

BMW M3 (E90)

Long considered the benchmark in the compact sports sedan class, the BMW M3 shocked enthusiasts when its fourth generation debuted as the first and only V8-powered model. The 4.0l naturally aspirated S65 V8 was derived from the V10 found in the E60 M5, producing 309kW and revving to an impressive 8,300rpm, slightly higher than its Audi-badged rival.

Buyers could choose between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT, with the manual now commanding a premium thanks to its comparative simplicity and more engaging driving experience. Unlike the turbocharged M3s that followed, throttle response is immediate and linear, with power building progressively all the way to the redline.

The chassis is another standout. Balanced and composed, the E90 M3 features hydraulic steering, a limited-slip differential and, compared with modern performance sedans, a relatively compact footprint that makes it feel nimble and connected. With average mileage sitting at 98,346km, many examples remain relatively fresh, which helps explain the steep R711,266 average listing price.

Rod bearing wear and throttle actuator issues are well documented, but properly maintained cars offer one of the last truly high-revving naturally aspirated M experiences in a genuinely usable package.

It’s also worth noting that this generation was offered as a coupé and a folding hardtop convertible.

The Lumina SS is powered by a 6.0l LS2 V8 producing 270kW and 530Nm. (GM )

Chevrolet Lumina SS (VE)

It may wear the all-American Chevrolet bowtie, but the Lumina SS is actually an Australian creation. Effectively a rebadged Holden Commodore built for the South African market, the Lumina SS is powered by a 6.0l LS2 V8 producing 270kW, driving the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. While the engine itself was shared with the C6-generation Corvette, the Lumina was comparatively down on power against the European machinery on this list.

Then again, it was significantly cheaper, and that remains a big part of its appeal. The Lumina SS thrives on simplicity: a big, uncomplicated V8 producing a menacing rumble and a healthy 530Nm of torque, conventional suspension, and an interior that feels closer to a budget family sedan than a premium performance car. The upside is that it is likely the easiest car here to service, maintain and modify if you’re that way inclined.

With its cult following, Luminas tend to be snapped up quickly, and owners often hold onto them long term. It comes as no surprise, then, that between August 1 2025 and January 31 2026, just three examples were listed.

With an average price of R277,062, it remains one of the most affordable ways into a big-capacity V8 sedan (an outlandish bakkie was also offered). At 139,882km average mileage, most have been driven as intended, but the LS architecture is known for durability when properly maintained.

Just keep in mind that General Motors no longer operates in South Africa, which can make parts sourcing more difficult than it should be.

In its most serious performance guise, the XFR features a 5.0l supercharged V8 producing 375kW. (Jaguar)

Jaguar XFR (X250)

The first-generation Jaguar XF marked a drastic shift in design and engineering direction for the Coventry-based brand. In its most serious performance guise, the XFR features a 5.0l supercharged V8 producing 375kW, sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

Even in lesser V8 variants, the XF delivered strong straight-line performance paired with a chassis that offered BMW-like stability and composure, but with Jaguar’s trademark comfort and refinement. The XFR simply sharpened those traits, giving the brand a genuine rival to the M5 without abandoning its luxury-first personality.

Bigger and more upmarket than most cars on this list, the XFR can still surprise lighter, smaller sedans on a twisty road, helped by its aluminium-intensive construction. Despite being a large V8-powered luxury sedan, it tips the scales at roughly 1,875kg, about 100kg lighter than the F10 BMW M5 it competed against at the time.

With an average registration age of 15 years and mileage of 131,315km, most examples have seen regular use. At an average listing price of R351,214, the XFR offers supercharged V8 performance and genuine Jaguar luxury for a fraction of its original cost. Buyers should pay close attention to service history, cooling system health and timing chain condition, as these can be known weak points.

The Yamaha-tuned 5.0l V8 in the IS F produces 311kW, outmuscling both the RS4 and the M3. (Lexus)

Lexus IS F

No one expected Lexus to enter the compact performance sedan fray, but in 2008 the Japanese luxury brand surprised everyone with a genuine M3 rival. Under the bonnet sat a naturally aspirated 5.0l V8 producing 311kW, outmuscling both the RS 4 and the M3. Unlike its German competitors, however, the IS F featured the world’s first eight-speed automatic transmission rather than a manual or dual-clutch setup.

More similar to the C63 AMG in its overall execution, the IS F struck an impressive balance between performance, handling and refinement. The 5.0l engine is known for its smooth, effortless power delivery and the addictive noise it produces thanks to Yamaha-tuned induction acoustics that give it a distinct character at higher revs.

It was no soft luxury car when pushed hard, either. Standard equipment included a Torsen limited-slip differential and Brembo brakes, giving it the dynamic ability to keep BMW M cars honest. Lexus engineering priorities were clear: tight build quality, mechanical durability and attention to detail.

With just five listings over the past six months and an average used price of R584,851, values remain strong. The average mileage of 123,706km is also encouraging, suggesting many examples are still comfortably within their mechanical stride, provided servicing has been consistent.

The Merc's 6.2l V8 makes 336kW and 600Nm. (Mercedes)

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204)

Shoving a large-capacity V8 into the compact C-Class body has been an AMG tradition since the C43 AMG of 1997. Still, few expected Affalterbach’s engineers to wedge a 6.2l V8 into the restrained and elegant W204 shell. Yet they did exactly that, creating what is essentially a German hot rod.

The naturally aspirated M156 remains one of the great modern performance engines and, in the W204 C63, it produced at least 336kW, accompanied by 600Nm of torque and one of the most distinctive exhaust notes of its era.

All that output was sent to the rear wheels via Mercedes-Benz’s seven-speed 7G-Tronic automatic transmission. It may not be as sharp as a dual-clutch or as interactive as a manual, but it is robust and well suited to handling the engine’s torque, provided it is serviced correctly.

The M156 is also significant as AMG’s first engine developed entirely in-house. It delivers strong midrange response and a muscular, mechanical character, though early head bolt and camshaft wear issues are well documented.

With 19 listings, the C63 is the most accessible car here in terms of availability. The average price of R501,890 places it below the M3, while the 132,088km average mileage suggests most examples have been enjoyed but not necessarily exhausted. For many enthusiasts, this remains the definitive naturally aspirated AMG sedan, though coupe and estate variants were also offered.