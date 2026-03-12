Stellantis sells €5bn in bonds to bolster finances after EV charges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis, whose brands also include Ram, Chrysler, Fiat and Citroen, is shifting to put greater emphasis on hybrid and internal combustion models.

Stellantis said on Wednesday it has priced a multi-tranche €5bn (R95.75bn) equivalent hybrid bond offering, tapping capital markets weeks after it announced multibillion-euro charges in a major reset of its electric vehicle (EV) strategy.

The carmaker announced last month it was taking €22.2bn (R425.12bn) in impairments after rolling back its EV push, a shift CEO Antonio Filosa attributed to overestimating how quickly customers would switch to cleaner driving.

As part of the move, Stellantis announced it would issue up to €5bn (R95.75bn) in non-convertible subordinated perpetual hybrid bonds to help it preserve a strong balance sheet and available liquidity.

Stellantis said on Wednesday the bond offering, which was executed on Tuesday, consisted of three tranches:

€2.2bn (R42.13bn) in perpetual fixed‑rate resettable notes with a 5.25-year non-call period and a 6.25% coupon;

€1.8bn (R34,47bn) in perpetual notes with an eight-year non-call period and a 6.875% coupon; and

€865m (R16.56bn) in perpetual notes with a 6.5‑year non-call period initially paying an 8.25% coupon.

“This issuance will further strengthen Stellantis’ capital structure and liquidity position,” the Jeep-to-Peugeot maker said in a statement.

The notes settlement is expected on March 16.

The carmaker, whose brands also include Ram, Chrysler, Fiat and Citroen, is shifting to put greater emphasis on hybrid and internal combustion models — vs former CEO Carlos Tavares’s EV-centred strategy — arguing demand for fully electric vehicles has lagged earlier projections, particularly in the United States.

Stellantis will present its new long-term business plan on May 21.

