BYD Denza Z9GT launching in Europe with five-minute charging time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BYD says the Denza Z9GT can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 20% to 97% in temperatures as low as -30ºC in 12 minutes.

BYD said on Friday it will launch a premium electric vehicle in Europe next month that can charge in just minutes, far faster than anything on the market today, as it pursues rapid overseas expansion amid flagging sales in China.

Combined with a range of up to 800km that is well above most available EV models, BYD’s Denza Z9GT model illustrates Chinese carmakers’ competitive edge over legacy European manufacturers when it comes to electric car technology.

Using the “flash charging” capabilities of the latest battery technology it unveiled last week, BYD says the Denza Z9GT can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 20% to 97% in temperatures as low as -30°C in 12 minutes.

One of the challenges for mass EV adoption has been that fast-charging electric models need about 45 minutes to refuel, while the Denza Z9GT comes much closer to the time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion-engine model.

BYD will also start installing flash chargers across Europe — where its sales grew almost 270% last year — this summer, as there are no chargers on the market that can handle the 1,500kW it takes to charge the Denza Z9GT in minutes.

While BYD has gone from 420,000 car sales in 2020 to 4.6-million in 2025 to become the world’s No 5 carmaker by sales, it has been struggling for months in China, where in January and February it was overtaken by local rival Geely.

The end of China’s purchase tax exemption on EVs and plug-in hybrids has helped legacy carmakers like Volkswagen, which regained its top-selling position in China in January.

Reuters