Chery expands Tiggo Cross range with new entry-level model

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chery has added a new entry-level derivative to its popular Tiggo Cross line-up. Positioned beneath the turbocharged Million Edition/Elite and hybrid Comfort/Elite models, the new LiT is aimed at budget-conscious buyers seeking maximum value for money.

Despite its lower price tag, it comes equipped with standard features such as front and rear LED lights, roof rails, front side airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners, passenger seatbelt reminder alarms, smart cruise control, a reverse camera with rear parking sensors and electrically heated side mirrors.

Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels, the Tiggo Cross LiT is powered by the Chinese marque’s naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 83kW and 170Nm. This can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Claimed combined fuel consumption is 7l/100km.

Dual 10.25-inch digital screens are standard. (Chery)

Inside, the LiT features artificial leather seats, a soft-touch dashboard, a rear centre armrest, a driver footrest on CVT-equipped models and dual 10.25-inch digital screens — one for infotainment and the other serving as the instrument cluster.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with keyless entry, dual front USB ports, a multifunction steering wheel, one-touch start and a smart voice assistant. Chery says an upgraded audio system has also been fitted for “a richer entertainment experience”.

The Tiggo Cross LiT manual is priced at R279,900 while the LiT CVT costs R309,900.