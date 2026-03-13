Flavio Briatore says Alpine F1 talks are with Mercedes, not Toto Wolff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Flavio Briatore, who is officially executive advisor reporting to Renault bosses, said he had no communication with Wolff.

Alpine’s de facto boss Flavio Briatore confirmed on Friday that Mercedes were discussing taking a stake in the Renault-owned Formula One team.

The Italian emphasised, however, that talks were with the championship-leading German carmaker and not Mercedes’ Austrian Formula One team principal Toto Wolff.

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has also been discussing the same 24% stake that Otro Capital is interested in selling.

Otro’s group of investors include RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, with a list of top athletes including Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as well as NFL star Patrick Mahomes and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Horner and Wolff have been high-profile adversaries in the paddock and also in the hit Netflix Drive to Survive docu-series that looks behind the scenes in the paddock.

Horner was sacked last May, reportedly with an £80m payoff, and the Briton is looking for a way back in.

“Every day is a new situation,” said Briatore at the Chinese Grand Prix.

“I don’t know what is the latest one, but what I say is that I know it’s a negotiation with Mercedes, not with Toto, with Mercedes, and we see. In this moment we have three or four potential buyers.

“Don’t forget, we’re talking about the Otro shares, nothing to do with Alpine. It’s the share owned by this hedge fund ... they want to sell the 24% and a few candidates are ready to do the deal.”

Briatore, who is officially executive adviser reporting to Renault bosses, said he had no communication with Wolff.

The Italian shrugged off questions about Mercedes acquiring the stake to influence the team, who use the German manufacturer’s engines, and gaining support in votes on important issues.

“Red Bull already is a pioneer in this in the last 10 years or 15 years,” he said, referring to the energy drink company’s ownership of both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

“Normally one company, 75% decide and the 25% is a passenger, and this is the reality.”

Audi team boss Jonathan Wheatley, previously at Red Bull, saw no problem.

“The sport has very, very clear governance. I don’t see any conflict of interest or concerns on our side at all. To be honest, I’m just watching it, eating the popcorn and enjoying the show,” he said.

Reuters